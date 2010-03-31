Skip to main content
Analysis of PISA 2006 Preferred Items Ranking Using the Percent-Correct Method

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4psmntkq5-en
Authors
Ray Adams, Alla Berezner, Maciej Jakubowski
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Adams, R., A. Berezner and M. Jakubowski (2010), “Analysis of PISA 2006 Preferred Items Ranking Using the Percent-Correct Method”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 46, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4psmntkq5-en.
