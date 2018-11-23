Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Analysing megatrends to better shape the future of tourism

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d465eb68-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Tourism Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “Analysing megatrends to better shape the future of tourism”, OECD Tourism Papers, No. 2018/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d465eb68-en.
Go to top