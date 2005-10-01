Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

An Urban Renewal School Project in Italy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/541703883656
Authors
Giorgio Ponti
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Ponti, G. (2005), “An Urban Renewal School Project in Italy”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2005/14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/541703883656.
Go to top