Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

An Update on Asset Management Plans in the United Kingdom

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/444022103374
Authors
Mukund Patel
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Patel, M. (1999), “An Update on Asset Management Plans in the United Kingdom”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 1999/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/444022103374.
Go to top