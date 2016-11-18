An OECD Review of Statistical Initiatives Measuring Tourism at Subnational Level

Regions and cities play a growing role in tourism development and policy design. The economy-wide effects of tourism are significant and vary a lot from one territory to another in terms of number of visitors, type of tourism, seasonality patterns, revenues and added value per visitor or jobs generated. This OECD review supports a better measurement of the various impacts of tourism at sub-national level by the sharing of good and innovative country statistical initiatives. The review will contribute to the development of reliable data and analysis at regional and local levels for business and policy decision making. The review presents statistical initiatives for Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The initiatives focus on a wide range of issues such as total economic impact of tourism; direct economic impacts of tourism; tourism-related employment; enterprise demographics; tourism spending/revenues and high yield visitors, data visualization; regional competitiveness; and sustainability.