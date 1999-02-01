An Innovative School in Torcy, France

The Torcy Junior High School is located on the outskirts of the new town of Marne la Vallée in the Paris suburbs, between a motorway and a stretch of ordinary countryside on a site overlooking a small lake. Special attention was paid to its geographic setting and to the various aspects of its environment, from its integration into the surrounding landscape to the design of its interior space. This awareness of the school’s environment is matched by the high quality of the construction and careful attention to details.