Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

An Innovative School in Torcy, France

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/462174374310
Authors
OECD
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1999), “An Innovative School in Torcy, France”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 1999/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/462174374310.
Go to top