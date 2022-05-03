Skip to main content
An industrial policy framework for OECD countries

Old debates, new perspectives
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0002217c-en
Authors
Chiara Criscuolo, Nicolas Gonne, Kohei Kitazawa, Guy Lalanne
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Criscuolo, C. et al. (2022), “An industrial policy framework for OECD countries: Old debates, new perspectives”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 127, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0002217c-en.
