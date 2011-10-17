Skip to main content
An Analysis of Skill Mismatch Using Direct Measures of Skills

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3nh9h52g5-en
Authors
Richard Desjardins, Kjell Rubenson
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Desjardins, R. and K. Rubenson (2011), “An Analysis of Skill Mismatch Using Direct Measures of Skills”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 63, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3nh9h52g5-en.
