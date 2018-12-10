Skip to main content
Alternative Financing Instruments for SMEs and Entrepreneurs

The case of capital market finance
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dbdda9b6-en
Authors
John Thompson, Kris Boschmans, Lora Pissareva
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Cite this content as:

Thompson, J., K. Boschmans and L. Pissareva (2018), “Alternative Financing Instruments for SMEs and Entrepreneurs: The case of capital market finance”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dbdda9b6-en.
