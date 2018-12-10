The present report analyses the extent to which capital markets have provided capital to SMEs since the GFC, focusing on three kinds of financial instruments that have proven especially important in providing finance to SMEs undergoing major transitions during the past few years: Private Equity; Private Debt; and Collective Investment Vehicles.
Alternative Financing Instruments for SMEs and Entrepreneurs
The case of capital market finance
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
27 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Working paper15 November 2023
-
17 October 2023
-
-
Policy paper4 July 2023
-
Working paper30 May 2023
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
13 March 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
16 November 2023