Alternative Financing Instruments for SMEs and Entrepreneurs

The Case of Mezzanine Finance
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3709429e-en
Authors
Lucia Cusmano, John Thompson
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Cite this content as:

Cusmano, L. and J. Thompson (2013), “Alternative Financing Instruments for SMEs and Entrepreneurs: The Case of Mezzanine Finance”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3709429e-en.
