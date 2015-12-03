Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Air Pollution and Urban Structure Linkages

Evidence from European Cities
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6w9xlbq6-en
Authors
Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez, Laura Dupont-Courtade, Walid Oueslati
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cárdenas Rodríguez, M., L. Dupont-Courtade and W. Oueslati (2015), “Air Pollution and Urban Structure Linkages: Evidence from European Cities”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 96, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp6w9xlbq6-en.
Go to top