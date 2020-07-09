Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Agriculture and water policy changes

Stocktaking and alignment with OECD and G20 recommendations
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f35e64af-en
Authors
Guillaume Gruère, Makiko Shigemitsu, Scarlett Crawford
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Gruère, G., M. Shigemitsu and S. Crawford (2020), “Agriculture and water policy changes: Stocktaking and alignment with OECD and G20 recommendations”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 144, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f35e64af-en.
Go to top