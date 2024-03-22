Skip to main content
Agriculture and the Economic Cycle

An Economic and Econometric Analysis with Special Reference to Brazil
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/484254612405
Authors
Florence Contré, Ian Goldin
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Contré, F. and I. Goldin (1990), “Agriculture and the Economic Cycle: An Economic and Econometric Analysis with Special Reference to Brazil”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/484254612405.
