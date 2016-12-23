Skip to main content
Agricultural research impact assessment

Issues, methods and challenges
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5339e165-en
Authors
Pierre-Benoit Joly, Laurence Colinet, Ariane Gaunand, Stéphane Lemarié, Mireille Matt
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Joly, P. et al. (2016), “Agricultural research impact assessment: Issues, methods and challenges”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 98, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5339e165-en.
