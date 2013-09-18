Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2013

This Monitoring and Evaluation report of agricultural policies covers OECD member countries and a range of emerging economies which are key players on agro-food markets: Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine. This edition shows that after a historical low reached in 2011 the support increased slightly in 2012. In the longer term perspective the OECD estimations of support confirm the downward trend in support to farmers, while in some emerging economies the support is increasing although from a lower base.



This report is a unique source of up-to-date estimates of support to agriculture in the OECD area and is complemented by individual chapters on agricultural policy developments in OECD countries and selected emerging economies.