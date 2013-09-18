This Monitoring and Evaluation report of agricultural policies covers OECD member countries and a range of emerging economies which are key players on agro-food markets: Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine. This edition shows that after a historical low reached in 2011 the support increased slightly in 2012. In the longer term perspective the OECD estimations of support confirm the downward trend in support to farmers, while in some emerging economies the support is increasing although from a lower base.
This report is a unique source of up-to-date estimates of support to agriculture in the OECD area and is complemented by individual chapters on agricultural policy developments in OECD countries and selected emerging economies.
Agricultural Policy Monitoring and Evaluation 2013
Abstract
This Monitoring and Evaluation report of agricultural policies covers OECD member countries and a range of emerging economies which are key players on agro-food markets: Brazil, China, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Africa and Ukraine. This edition shows that after a historical low reached in 2011 the support increased slightly in 2012. In the longer term perspective the OECD estimations of support confirm the downward trend in support to farmers, while in some emerging economies the support is increasing although from a lower base.
In the same series
-
30 October 2023
-
23 June 2022
-
22 June 2021
-
30 June 2020
-
1 July 2019
-
26 June 2018
-
21 June 2017
-
16 June 2016
Related publications
-
30 October 2023
-
Working paper31 July 2022
-
23 June 2022
-
22 June 2021
-
30 June 2020
-
16 October 2019
-
1 July 2019
-
26 June 2018