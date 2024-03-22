Skip to main content
Agricultural Growth and Economic Development

The Case of Pakistan
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/807336387881
Naved Hamid, Wouter Tims
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Hamid, N. and W. Tims (1990), “Agricultural Growth and Economic Development: The Case of Pakistan”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/807336387881.
