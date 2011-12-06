Recent years have witnessed a sharp increase in many commodity prices. This report examines the question of whether commodity price volatility has materially changed with the rapid run up in world prices in 2006-09, followed by an equally sharp decline in many commodity prices. The report analyses international price volatility for selected agricultural commodities over the past half-century and their relationship with crude oil, fertiliser and the euro-dollar exchange rates. The analysis utilises different data sources, frequency of price observations, periods of observation, price volatility measures and a number of statistical tests to examine the various dimensions of the issue.
Agricultural Commodity Price Volatility
An Overview
Policy paper
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper24 April 2024
-
6 December 2023
-
Policy paper22 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
Policy paper30 August 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
11 July 2023