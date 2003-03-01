Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Agricultural and Human Health Impacts of Climate Policy in China

A General Equilibrium Analysis with Special Reference to Guangdong
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/110657276654
Authors
David O’Connor, Fan Zhai, Kristin Aunan, Terje Berntsen, Haakon Vennemo
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

O’Connor, D. et al. (2003), “Agricultural and Human Health Impacts of Climate Policy in China: A General Equilibrium Analysis with Special Reference to Guangdong”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 206, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/110657276654.
Go to top