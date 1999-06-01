Experience in a number of OECD countries today continues to demonstrate how after-hours use of schools can improve student success through more study time, add value to the formal curriculum through extra-curricular activities, provide adults with opportunities for personal development or learning and offer the wider population a well-situated structure that can be the centre of community life. This article describes current practice in Belgium, Canada, France, Ireland, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.
After-Hours Use of Schools
