African Economic Outlook 2004

The 2004 edition of the African Economic Outlook, a joint project between the African Development Bank and the OECD Development Centre, reviews the recent economic situation and the short-term likely evolutions of selected African countries.

The Outlook is drawn from a country-by-country analysis based on a unique analytical design. This common framework includes a forecasting exercise for the current and the two following years using a simple macroeconomic model, together with an analysis of the social and political context. It contains a comparative synthesis of African country prospects and a statistical annex.