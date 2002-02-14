African Economic Outlook 2002

The African Economic Outlook is a joint African Development Bank - OECD Development Centre project funded by the European Commission. The project combines the expertise accumulated by the OECD, which produces the OECD Economic Outlook twice a year, and the knowledge of the African Development Bank on African economies. The objective is annually to review the recent economic situation and the short-term likely evolutions of selected African countries using a unique analytical design. This common framework includes a forecasting exercise for the current and the following year using a simple macroeconomic model, together with an analysis of the social and political context. It also contains a comparative synthesis of African country prospects, placing the evolution of African economies in the world economic context. A statistical appendix completes the volume.