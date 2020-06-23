Skip to main content
Africa’s Response to COVID-19: What roles for trade, manufacturing and intellectual property?

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/73d0dfaf-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
OECD/UN ECA (2020), “Africa’s Response to COVID-19: What roles for trade, manufacturing and intellectual property?”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/73d0dfaf-en.
