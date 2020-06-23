This note discusses how policies on trade, manufacturing and intellectual property can speed up Africa’s response, focusing on enabling access to medical devices and drugs in four critical areas: testing, protecting, treating and curing (TPTC). For each area, the note provides a snapshot of the global situation, a zoom on trends in Africa, and examples of solutions implemented by the public and the private sectors. The note identifies five priority actions for Africa to respond effectively to COVID-19 and accelerate structural transformation and development across the continent.
Africa’s Response to COVID-19: What roles for trade, manufacturing and intellectual property?
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Abstract
