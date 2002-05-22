Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Advanced Nuclear Reactor Safety Issues and Research Needs

Workshop Proceedings, Paris, France, 18-20 February 2002
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264194441-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Safety

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2002), Advanced Nuclear Reactor Safety Issues and Research Needs: Workshop Proceedings, Paris, France, 18-20 February 2002, Nuclear Safety, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264194441-en.
Go to top