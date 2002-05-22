New nuclear reactor designs are expected to have a higher level of safety than current designs. As part of the efforts to achieve this, important safety issues related to the new designs need to be identified at an early stage, and research required for problem resolution defined.

These proceedings bring together the papers presented at the OECD/NEA Workshop on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Safety Issues and Research Needs. Conclusions of the workshop discussions are offered at the end of the book, which will be of particular interest to all those involved in planning and designing the next generation of nuclear reactors.