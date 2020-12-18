Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Addressing the COVID-19 and climate crises

Potential economic recovery pathways and their implications for climate change mitigation, NDCs and broader socio-economic goals
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/50abd39c-en
Authors
Simon Buckle, Jane Ellis, Aimée Aguilar Jaber, Marcia Rocha, Brilé Anderson, Petter Bjersér
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Buckle, S. et al. (2020), “Addressing the COVID-19 and climate crises: Potential economic recovery pathways and their implications for climate change mitigation, NDCs and broader socio-economic goals”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2020/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/50abd39c-en.
Go to top