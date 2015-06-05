Skip to main content
Adapting Agriculture to Climate Change

A Role for Public Policies
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js08hwvfnr4-en
Authors
Ada Ignaciuk
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Ignaciuk, A. (2015), “Adapting Agriculture to Climate Change: A Role for Public Policies”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 85, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js08hwvfnr4-en.
