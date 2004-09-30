Skip to main content
Achieving Ukraine's Agricultural Potential

Stimulating Agricultural Growth and Improving Rural Life
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264055841-en
Authors
OECD, The World Bank
Tags

Cite this content as:

OECD/The World Bank (2004), Achieving Ukraine's Agricultural Potential: Stimulating Agricultural Growth and Improving Rural Life, The World Bank, Washington, D.C., https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264055841-en.
