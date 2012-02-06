To facilitate individuals to adjust their skills to changes in market demands, Sweden has a relatively generous policy to stimulate formal adult education at the compulsory, upper secondary and tertiary levels. This paper provides an overview of what research has reported to assess if and/or how it may be an efficient use of tax payers’ money. Some institutional factors are also briefly presented to discuss what is likely to be required for such a policy to exist in a particular country.
Access to Education Over the Working Life in Sweden
Priorities, Institutions and Efficiency
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Abstract
