A territorial approach to the Sustainable Development Goals in Southern Denmark, Denmark

The region of Southern Denmark shows strong performance towards attaining most of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and is expected to further increase its efforts through its regional development strategy Southern Denmark of the Future 2020-2023, embracing the SDGs. With low poverty rates and inequality, high satisfaction with the regional government’s efforts, as well as signs of strong innovative potential, the region appears well equipped to tackle environmental challenges, such as reducing air pollution and cleaning up historically polluted sites. A Territorial Approach to the SDGs will help to progress the well-being and quality of life in Southern Denmark and support municipalities to use the SDGs to improve their local development strategies and actions, scale up initiatives that involve schools and civil society in the SDGs and further develop the potential for public-private partnerships.