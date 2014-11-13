Vocational education and training (VET) programmes are facing rapid change and intensifying challenges. How can employers and unions be engaged? How can workbased learning be used? How can teachers and trainers be effectively prepared? How should postsecondary programmes be structured? This country report on the Netherlands looks at these and other questions.
A Skills beyond School Review of the Netherlands
Report
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
31 July 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
8 December 2022
-
22 September 2022
-
Report5 May 2022
-
18 February 2022
-
23 July 2021
-
31 March 2021
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
15 December 2023