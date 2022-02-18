Skip to main content
Engaging Employers in Vocational Education and Training in Brazil

Learning from International Practices
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/d76a2fe6-en
OECD
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
OECD (2022), Engaging Employers in Vocational Education and Training in Brazil: Learning from International Practices, OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d76a2fe6-en.
