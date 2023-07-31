Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Building Future-Ready Vocational Education and Training Systems

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/28551a79-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Building Future-Ready Vocational Education and Training Systems, OECD Reviews of Vocational Education and Training, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/28551a79-en.
Go to top