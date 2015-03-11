A Review of Effective Policies for Tourism Growth

A key issue for OECD countries is to understand how to strengthen the position of the destination, how to be more effective in supporting a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable tourism growth and how to further improve its competitiveness in the global tourism market. This report examines the changing global trends and inter-linked policy challenges, then reviews the policy framework supporting tourism growth and presents various policy perspectives, detailing how they inter-connect and support tourism growth. The report explores ways for closer policy integration between tourism and related policy areas and suggests new policy approaches to more effectively support tourism growth. The report was considered as approved by the OECD Tourism Committee as of 13 January 2015.