Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

A Review of Effective Policies for Tourism Growth

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4vmp5n5r8-en
Authors
Peter Haxton
Tags
OECD Tourism Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Haxton, P. (2015), “A Review of Effective Policies for Tourism Growth”, OECD Tourism Papers, No. 2015/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4vmp5n5r8-en.
Go to top