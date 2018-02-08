Skip to main content
A portrait of innovative start-ups across countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f9ff02f4-en
Authors
Stefano Breschi, Julie Lassébie, Carlo Menon
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Breschi, S., J. Lassébie and C. Menon (2018), “A portrait of innovative start-ups across countries”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2018/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f9ff02f4-en.
