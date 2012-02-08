Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

A Literature Review of School Practices to Overcome School Failure

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9flcwwv9tk-en
Authors
Brenton Faubert
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Faubert, B. (2012), “A Literature Review of School Practices to Overcome School Failure”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 68, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9flcwwv9tk-en.
Go to top