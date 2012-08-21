Skip to main content
A Framework for Financing Water Resources Management

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264179820-en
OECD
OECD Studies on Water
OECD (2012), A Framework for Financing Water Resources Management, OECD Studies on Water, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264179820-en.
