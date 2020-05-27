Developing countries are already suffering from the health, social and economic consequences of the coronavirus. A looming debt crisis would be catastrophic. On 15 April 2020, G20 finance ministers agreed to a debt “standstill” for 2020. This policy paper aims to illustrate the impact of this decision on donors and developing countries, including an assessment of the countries that will bear the burden of immediate debt service suspension. While successful at alleviating immediate liquidity pressures, this policy should be followed by country-by-country analyses of sustainability.
A “debt standstill” for the poorest countries: How much is at stake?
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
5 July 2024
-
-
-
3 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
28 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024