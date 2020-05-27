A “debt standstill” for the poorest countries: How much is at stake?

Developing countries are already suffering from the health, social and economic consequences of the coronavirus. A looming debt crisis would be catastrophic. On 15 April 2020, G20 finance ministers agreed to a debt “standstill” for 2020. This policy paper aims to illustrate the impact of this decision on donors and developing countries, including an assessment of the countries that will bear the burden of immediate debt service suspension. While successful at alleviating immediate liquidity pressures, this policy should be followed by country-by-country analyses of sustainability.