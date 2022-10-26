Skip to main content
2022 Updated G20/OECD High-level Principles on SME Financing

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cd1f7694-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “2022 Updated G20/OECD High-level Principles on SME Financing”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 38, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cd1f7694-en.
