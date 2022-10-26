2022 Updated G20/OECD High-level Principles on SME Financing

This paper provides an update to the report G20/OECD Effective Approaches for Implementing the G20/OECD High-Level Principles on SME Financing which identifies effective approaches adopted by countries to implement the G20/OECD High-Level Principles on SME Financing, welcomed by the G20 Leaders at their Antalya Summit in 2015. It draws on participating countries’ replies to dedicated surveys. In total, 40 countries participated in the process, including 15 G20 countries.