Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Future of Interurban Passenger Transport

Bringing Citizens Closer Together - 18th International Symposium on Transport Economics and Policy
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp65q3q23-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ITF (2010), “The Future of Interurban Passenger Transport: Bringing Citizens Closer Together - 18th International Symposium on Transport Economics and Policy”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2010/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmjp65q3q23-en.
Go to top