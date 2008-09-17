17th International ITF/OECD Symposium on Transport Economics and Policy: Benefiting from Globalisation

The opportunities for individuals and businesses to benefit from globalisation are increased by efficient, cost-effective transport networks. A competitive, responsive, well-organised transport sector facilitates trade, but creating the conditions for this poses policy challenges that must be tackled if transport is to contribute fully to globalisation. This was the main theme of the 17th ITF/OECD Symposium.

These conference proceedings contain summaries of the opening session ceremonies and discussions and the full text of the 16 papers presented as introductory reports for the discussions. The reports cover such fields as data and trends, globalisation and transport sector development, transport policy and regional integration, trade and infrastructure, and international transport and domestic policy.