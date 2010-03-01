Over the last decade, more and more public and private stakeholders, in developed and developing countries, have been supporting 1:1 initiatives in education (i.e. every child receives her/his own personal computing device). These 1:1 initiatives represent a qualitative move forward from previous educational experiences with ICT, inasmuch as every child is equipped with ubiquitous access to a personal device (usually laptops, netbooks or handhelds). The paper tries to systematise the most salient evidence about 1:1 initiatives in education drawing on official websites, program evaluations and academic meta-reviews. Information is provided about the policy expectations, program designs and the challenges for an effective implementation of 1:1 initiatives in education. Given the limited body of evidence, the paper raises unsolved questions about the cost-effectiveness and educational impacts of 1:1 computing in education.
1-1 in Education
Current Practice, International Comparative Research Evidence and Policy Implications
Working paper
OECD Education Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
3 June 2024
-
Working paper16 May 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Working paper12 April 2024
-
12 April 2024
-
Working paper26 March 2024
-
20 March 2024
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
26 April 2024
-
26 April 2024