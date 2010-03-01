1-1 in Education

Over the last decade, more and more public and private stakeholders, in developed and developing countries, have been supporting 1:1 initiatives in education (i.e. every child receives her/his own personal computing device). These 1:1 initiatives represent a qualitative move forward from previous educational experiences with ICT, inasmuch as every child is equipped with ubiquitous access to a personal device (usually laptops, netbooks or handhelds). The paper tries to systematise the most salient evidence about 1:1 initiatives in education drawing on official websites, program evaluations and academic meta-reviews. Information is provided about the policy expectations, program designs and the challenges for an effective implementation of 1:1 initiatives in education. Given the limited body of evidence, the paper raises unsolved questions about the cost-effectiveness and educational impacts of 1:1 computing in education.