The OECD engages with over 100 economies at all stages of economic development, guided by shared interests and mutual benefits.

The main purpose of the Global Relations and Cooperation Directorate is to:

disseminate and implement OECD standards and best practices;

provide a platform for policy dialogue and peer learning;

integrate partner countries and economies into the Organisations knowledge base; and

foster a global level playing field.

The work of the Global Relations and Cooperation Directorate with partners and international organisations is guided by Member countries in the External Relations Committee and the Council. The External Relations Committee advises the Council in the preparation of its discussions and decisions on OECD global relations.