Mr Andreas Schaal is the Director for OECD Global Relations and Co-operation, as well as the OECD Sherpa to the G7, the G20 and APEC. In these functions, he supports and co-ordinates the OECD’s contributions to global governance under the leadership of OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. In close co-ordination with OECD Members and the OECD’s External Relations Committee, he and his team implement the OECD Global Relations Strategy, engaging with over 100 partner countries around the globe at the ministerial level and building a global level playing field by increasing adherence to OECD standards and policies. Andreas’ expertise includes two decades of conceptional and strategic work on foreign affairs, national, international and global economic policy, and global governance. He is responsible for the OECD’s relations with Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and South Africa as well as with Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, South East Europe, Eurasia, and the Middle East and North Africa.

The OECD Global Relations and Cooperation Directorate, which he oversees and manages, includes around 100 team members. Under Andreas’ leadership, it supports the Secretary-General’s objectives for a regionally inclusive and globally relevant Organisation. Between 2013-2016, he served the organisation as the Head of the Sherpa Office and the Global Governance Unit at the OECD and between 2013-2018 as the G20 Sous Sherpa. Since joining the OECD in 2008, he has also held positions as a Senior Policy Analyst in the Investment Division of the Directorate for Financial Markets and Enterprise Affairs, and as Counsellor in the Office of the Secretary General.

Prior to joining the OECD, Mr Schaal held various positions during his work for the German Federal Government, including: Deputy Director G8 Summit/German Sherpa Office, Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Technology; Economic Counsellor, German Permanent Delegation to the OECD, Paris; Vice Chair (elected 2005-2006) of the OECD’s Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC); and Policy Advisor and Chief of Staff to Parliamentary Secretary of State Siegmar Mosdorf, MP, Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Technology.

Andreas Schaal is a non-Resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY). A German national, he holds a Masters in Public Policy and Public Management from the University of Konstanz, Germany