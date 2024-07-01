The Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC) is at the core of the OECD’s peer review mechanism. With representatives of all 37 OECD governments and the European Commission it examines structural economic trends and policies in member and partner countries. Each economy is reviewed about every two years, its performance assessed, and recommendations made.

The results are published as a country Economic Survey. The aim is to promote a better understanding of a country’s situation and challenges, and set out ways to improve policy. The Surveys are reports of the committee and are agreed by consensus adding weight to the conclusions.