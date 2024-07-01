Luiz de Mello is Director of the Country Studies Branch at the Economics Department of the OECD which produces the OECD Economic Surveys for about 50 countries and provides leadership and strategic direction within the Economics Department.

Earlier in his career, Mr. de Mello held senior positions at the OECD, including Deputy Director of the Public Governance Directorate, Deputy Chief of Staff to the OECD Secretary-General and Counsellor to the Chief Economist. Prior to joining the OECD, he worked as a Senior Economist at the Fiscal Affairs Department of the International Monetary Fund, and as a Lecturer at the Economics Department of the University of Kent, United Kingdom. He holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Kent, United Kingdom.

Curriculum vitae