Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation

The Committee on Consumer Policy (CCP) and its working party promote consumer trust by developing cross-border policies and mechanisms for a more efficient, transparent and fair global marketplace.

Key areas of work include the OECD global product recalls portal, and analysis on protecting online consumers and online advertising. The CCP will hold the first ever OECD Consumer Ministerial on 8-9 October 2024 on the theme of consumers at the centre of the digital and green transitions.