As one of the two Deputy Directors of the OECD’s Directorate for Science, Technology and Innovation, Jens Lundsgaard helps oversee work on issues related to science, industry, productivity and the green transition.

From 2011 to 2017, he served as Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Business and Growth in Denmark, leading the preparation of reforms to promote productivity and sustainable growth including in sectors such as energy, water, food, life science and urban economics. From 2018 to 2022, he served as a resident member of the Board of Directors of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in London, UK, chairing the Bank’s first Ethics Committee and developing strategies to transform key sectors such as food and agriculture to climate neutrality and nature-positive solutions. While being a board member, he has also been a regular economic commentator in Danish and international media.

From 2001 to 2011, Jens worked at the OECD – as Deputy Head of Division in the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration, as Head of the Sweden and Denmark Unit as well as economist covering UK and Finland in the Economics Department, and as an economist on public finance and health.

A Danish national, Jens holds an Economics Degree from the University of Aarhus in Denmark.

