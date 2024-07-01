The Directorate for Communications enhances the effectiveness of OECD communications by leveraging data and research to guide strategies, shape communications best practices and improve impact. We evaluate communication efforts, provide insights on the external environment, and conduct audience research. We manage the policies that govern OECD communications, ensuring that best practices are followed to promote coherence across the Organisation. We foster a learning environment through regular knowledge sharing meetings, training, and the standardisation of communication practices. We help safeguard the OECD’s reputation by monitoring for misinformation, assessing reputational risk and developing strategies to address it, supporting the Organisation’s mission to provide clear, impactful, and trustworthy information to stakeholders worldwide.