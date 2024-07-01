The Directorate for Communications (COM) works to enhance the OECD’s global impact and visibility. By disseminating the Organisation’s analysis, data and knowledge, COM helps to inform policy debates globally and equip policy makers to make informed decisions. COM also works to raise awareness and understanding of the OECD's activities among other stakeholders across civil society and the general public. Through effective outreach and engagement across member and non-member countries, COM works to build support for the OECD’s mission and values, contributing to better policies for better lives.
The Directorate for Communications’ mission is to increase the visibility and impact of the OECD’s work by promoting the Organisation’s data, analysis, and knowledge to stakeholders globally.
The Directorate for Communications manages the OECD’s digital presence, ensuring a coherent, accessible and impactful online experience for global audiences, strengthening the OECD brand. We oversee and enhance the Organisation's online platforms, create visual and multimedia materials to convey key data and messages and manage the production and digital dissemination of all OECD publications.
The Directorate for Communications amplifies the OECD’s key messages to stakeholders worldwide. We manage media relations, oversee corporate social media channels, and produce the Organisation’s official newsletters. We also coordinate the OECD Global Parliamentary Network, manage partnerships with parliamentary assemblies, and foster relationships with key civil society groups such as Business at OECD, the Trade Union Advisory Committee, and Youthwise, the OECD’s youth advisory board. This work helps ensure clear and consistent messaging across all platforms and strengthens the OECD’s engagement with diverse audiences.
The Directorate for Communications enhances the effectiveness of OECD communications by leveraging data and research to guide strategies, shape communications best practices and improve impact. We evaluate communication efforts, provide insights on the external environment, and conduct audience research. We manage the policies that govern OECD communications, ensuring that best practices are followed to promote coherence across the Organisation. We foster a learning environment through regular knowledge sharing meetings, training, and the standardisation of communication practices. We help safeguard the OECD’s reputation by monitoring for misinformation, assessing reputational risk and developing strategies to address it, supporting the Organisation’s mission to provide clear, impactful, and trustworthy information to stakeholders worldwide.
