Stéphane Levesque was appointed Director for Communications in May 2024.

He joined the OECD with 25 years of experience in strategic planning, corporate communications and brand management for international audiences.

Prior to taking up the Directorship, Stéphane served as Assistant Deputy Minister, Public Affairs at Global Affairs Canada (since 2018) where he provided government-wide strategic communications leadership on international issues for the Government of Canada, helping to define and amplify the voice of Canada in the world.

Prior to this position, Stéphane occupied multiple leadership positions in the Canadian Federal Public Service, including at the Privy Council Office of Canada (2013-18) where he served as Director General, Communications and Consultations; Executive Director, Strategic Communications and Issues Management; Director, New Media, PM Website and Consultations; and at Transport Canada (2008-13) where he served as Director, Web, Creative, and Internal Communications; Manager, Publications and Creative Services; and Manager for Web. Stéphane has also occupied various communications positions at Parks Canada (2006-08) and at the Canada Institute for Scientific and Technical Information at the National Research Council of Canada (1999-2006).

A Canadian national, Stéphane holds a Master of Business Administration and Management from the Telfer School of Management at the University of Ottawa and a Technical Diploma in General Architectural and Interior Design from the Algonquin College of Applied Arts and Technology.