|Contact person
|Focus areas
Carol Guthrie: +33 1 45 24 80 90
Head of Media, Social Media & External Engagement Division
|Global Relations, G20, Politics and OECD Statistics
|Reemt Seibel: +33 1 85 55 68 12
Head of Media & Social Media Unit
|Climate Change & Environment, Development, Public Governance, Financial & Enterprise Affaires, Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities
|Lawrence Speer: +33 1 45 24 79 70
Senior Media Officer
|Tax, Housing, Trade, Agriculture, Economics, Science, Technology & Innovation
|+ 331 45 24 97 00
news.contact@oecd.org
|Education, Employment, Economic Country Surveys, Ageing, Health, Migration
Press contacts
|Regional media contact
|Focus areas
|Adriana Montejano: +52 55 91 38 62 32
Regional Media & Social Media Officer
|Latin America in the OECD Mexico Centre
|Yumiko Yokokawa: +81 35 53 20 026
Regional Media & Social Media Officer
|Japan in the OECD Tokyo Centre
Need to get a report?
Send a message to: embargo@oecd.org for publications under embargo and for access to all other OECD publications.
Accredited journalists can also register to get advance notice of OECD events, reports and statistics. By registering, you commit to comply with the OECD’s embargo rules: No broadcast, print publication, news wire service or internet transmission of text or information, and no communication or comment to any outside party before the stated official release time.
TV / Radio Studios
Our radio and TV studios are fully equipped for recording, editing and feeding audiovisual material. We produce rough-cut and ready-to-air radio and TV reports, and conduct live interviews by satellite from our headquarters in Paris.
TV facilities and services
- TV studio fully equipped with Balcar fluo lighting and OECD decor
- Satellite feeds via Globecast. Booking of space segment to be made by receiver: Paris Serte + 33 1 44 61 47 00
- IFB (phone feed) is available for incoming questions. OECD IFB + 33 1 45 24 81 58. Coordination and talk-back + 33 1 45 24 80 98
- Panasonic P2 HD video cameras
- Studio output: HD-SDI 1080i PAL
- Radio studio with ISDN line: + 33 1 44 14 65 35 - G722/H320
- These facilities - camera, sound and technical assistance - are available to broadcasters free of charge
Radio facilities and services
Live or pre-recorded interviews can be conducted in the studio or through phone lines, specialized radio circuits or ISDN digital lines.
- For more information: PACEventDesignandPromotion@oecd.org
- To book the studios contact: COM.registrations@oecd.org
Multimedia content
Journalists can download and use high resolution photos for print or web and to link to or embed video as appropriate. Please include the OECD copyright and credit the photographer.
- Browse our photos videos on www.youtube.com/oecd or engage with our social media content on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.
- For more information on copyright or if you can't find a photo contact: COM.registrations@oecd.org