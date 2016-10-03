Skip to main content

Strengthening governance and competitiveness in the MENA region for stronger and more inclusive growth

(Arabic version)
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264266001-ar
Authors
OECD
Tags
Better Policies

Select a language

English
français
العربية

Cite this content as:

OECD (2016), Strengthening governance and competitiveness in the MENA region for stronger and more inclusive growth: (Arabic version), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264266001-ar.
Go to top